Bahamas News

Two More COVID-19 Deaths in The Bahamas; 15 Healthcare workers infected

Posted on
BIS File Photo

#NASSAU, The Bahamas — April 23, 2020 –Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands announced today that there are two additional deaths from the coronavirus in The Bahamas bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The two new deaths are a 53-year-old male and a 51-year-old male.

“We give our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two men who lost their lives. Our prayers are with you in this difficult time,” Dr. Sands stated during a COVID-19 Update press conference at the Ministry of Health, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He also noted that there are two new COVID-19 cases.  A 50-year-old female of New Providence who is in home isolation. And a 29-year-old female of New Providence who is also in home isolation.

The Health Minister said this brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 72, that is: 61 from New Providence; seven from Grand Bahama; three from Bimini; and one from Cat Cay, Bimini.

He stated that 15 of the 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are health care workers.

Dr. Sands said there are two new recovered patients for a total of 14.

He further broke down that nine patients are hospitalised – eight in New Providence at Doctors Hospital West, and one in Grand Bahama at the Rand Memorial.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

5.2K
Bahamas News

BAHAMAS: Community Health Nurses Visit the Elderly
3.4K
TCI News

Blue Hills woman NEGATIVE for COVID-19; Family calls on Health Officials to make public statement to end Stigma
3.1K
Bahamas News

New Case from Bimini, COVID-19 positive for Cat Cay woman in her 30s
2.9K
Caribbean News

Jamaica: $2 Billion Grant For Tourism, Small Business Operators
2.8K
TCI News

New Confirmed COVID-19 Inpatient at TCI Hospital
2.7K
Caribbean News

Turks and Caicos Airlift Patient; Positive or Negative for COVID-19?
2.7K
Bahamas News

GBPA sources COVID-19 rapid tests from U.S. based company & announces food and voucher initiative
2.7K
TCI News

Illegal sloops from Haiti flood TCI during COVID-19 crisis; residents on edge
2.6K
TCI News

Critically Ill Infant Suspected of COVID-19 Passes Away in Turks & Caicos
2.5K
Bahamas News

Health Minister explains why Bahamas is sitting on quick tests for COVID-19; one new case
2.5K
Caribbean News

Jamaica Minister announces $100-MILLION programme to ramp up Food Production
To Top