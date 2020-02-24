MOU teaching services agreement signed between Bahamas and Cuban governments

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp

#Nassau, The Bahamas – February 24, 2020 — Approximately 60 teachers are expected to be engaged by the Bahamas Government as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Education and the Cuban Government to provide services in the subjects of agricultural science, biology/chemistry, electrical installation, auto mechanics, mathematics, Spanish and French.

The MOU, signed February 21, 2020 by Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Garcia del Toro and the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, the Minister of Education, augments a teaching services agreement between The Bahamas Government and the Government of Cuba.

Minister Lloyd said it is an honor and privilege to have Cuba assist The Bahamas in augmenting its teaching cohort particularly in the area of specialist teachers.

Advertisement

“Cuba has been a friend of The Bahamas and we have collaborated intimately with that country in the provision of educational resources to our country,” said Minister Lloyd.

He expressed “deep” gratitude to the government of Cuba, particularly the Ministry of Education, to be able to continue the 17-year-old relationship by signing an extension of the collaboration through the MOU.

“Cuba has filled a very important segment of our educational teacher cohort especially in the areas of technical and vocational subjects and disciplines as well as special education teachers. This has been a great source of benefit to our country and again this year we are very happy that in a few short weeks our team will be heading towards Cuba to exercise the recruitment that we have done on an annual basis.”

Minister Lloyd said he looks forward to a fruitful and beneficial relationship in the foreseeable future.

Education Director Marcellus Taylor said The Bahamas has a challenge with recruiting and retaining of teachers partly because over the years the profession has gained “competitors” in other areas, and in some instances, more lucrative or more prestigious employment opportunities.

He said the assistance provided by the Cuban government offers an opportunity to afford students the range of subjects that they need to provide the society with the type of labour market skills that it requires.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were: Lorraine Armbrister, Permanent Secretary; Serethea Clarke, Under Secretary; Sharon Poitier, Deputy Director and Jose Reniel Sandez, liaison officer.